Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a high-level security meeting at his residence here on Friday to address security concerns along the India-Bangladesh border. The meeting lasted for over an hour and focused primarily on intensifying surveillance and security measures across the international boundary.

Senior officials from the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, and various other security agencies, including intelligence officers, participated in the strategic discussion. The Chief Minister emphasised the need for increased vigilance to prevent cross-border crimes and maintain law and order in the border regions.

Sources indicate that the authorities are set to implement more robust monitoring systems and joint operations in sensitive areas in the coming days.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday convened a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the prevailing border situation and evaluate security arrangements at airports across the country.

In nearly one hour meeting, that began at 12:30 pm at Home Minister's residence, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Chawdhary, Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) RS Bhatti, and Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS) Rajesh Nirwan were present.

The meeting was focused on reviewing the current border situation and assessing security arrangements at airports across the country. The discussion comes amid heightened vigilance along sensitive zones and a push to strengthen national security infrastructure.

The officials present in the meeting apprised the Home Minister about the overall security preparedness and current ground situation.

The Home Minister on Thursday night also held discussions with the Director Generals of all border guarding forces and reviewed the current security situation along India's borders. The meeting was also aimed at assessing preparedness and operational readiness in light of recent developments, as Pakistan on Thursday night launched a significant missile and drone attack targeting India's Jammu region and Rajasthan, including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and Jaisalmer.

The Home Minister's fresh meeting with the DGS of BSF, CISF and BCAS was held hours after the border guarding force in a major security operation along the India-Pakistan border, thwarted a significant infiltration attempt in the Samba Sector of the Jammu Frontier on early Friday and neutralised seven terrorists. (ANI)

