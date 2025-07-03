Agartala, Jul 3 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is heading a BJP-led coalition government in the northeastern state, is likely to expand his cabinet on Thursday, official sources said.

Saha became the chief minister when the BJP returned to power in the 2023 assembly polls. After the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) joined his government before the Lok Sabha elections last year, he inducted two MLAs from the party into his cabinet.

"On the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the minister/ministers by the Governor of Tripura, the Chief Secretary, the Government of Tripura requests your kind presence on July 3, 2025 at 1330 hrs at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Agartala," read an invitation letter from the government on Wednesday.

The chief minister met Governor N Indrasena Reddy at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. However, he refused to speak on the possible cabinet expansion in response to queries from reporters on Wednesday.

At present, Saha is heading an 11-member cabinet, while one post is still lying vacant.

In the 11-member cabinet, the BJP has eight members, including the chief minister, while the TMP has two ministers and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) one.

