Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday attended the programme organized to observe National Panchayati Raj Day 2025 at Gram Swaraj Bhavan at A D Nagar in Agartala.

During his address the Chief Minister emphasised the critical role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in strengthening grassroots democracy and accelerating rural development, according a statement released by his office.

Also Read | 'If You're Not Mine, You Won't Be Anyone Else's': Man Throws Acid on Ex-Girlfriend Days Before Her Wedding in UP's Mau; 3 Arrested.

Saha highlighted various state government initiatives aimed at empowering local self-governance and ensuring last-mile delivery of welfare schemes.

He urged the panchayat members to actively participate in development planning, with a focus on transparency, accountability, and public service.

Also Read | India Will Take Firm, Decisive Actions Against Terrorists and Their Backers: PM Narendra Modi.

The programme also included presentations on successful panchayat models, digital initiatives, and awards for outstanding contributions by local bodies. Cultural performances and community exhibitions marked the occasion, celebrating the spirit of self-governance and rural empowerment.

National Panchayati Raj Day is observed every year on April 24 to commemorate the enactment of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1993, which gave constitutional status to Panchayati Raj institutions in India.

The event was attended by senior officials, panchayat representatives, and community leaders from across the state.

Earlier on May 2, CM Saha inaugurated several newly constructed school buildings in the West district, including Ramnagar Higher Secondary School (English Medium) in Agartala.

He highlighted that the main goal of his government is to provide quality education to students, with special emphasis on the digital education system.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given special importance to vocational education. Teachers must stay updated to teach students, keeping pace with technology," the Chief Minister said.

Along with inaugurating the newly constructed building of Ramnagar Higher Secondary School, the Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated the new buildings of Barakantal Higher Secondary School, Darogamura High School (English Medium) under Hejamara RD Block, Khudiram Basu English Medium School, and Sukanta Academy English Medium Higher Secondary School. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)