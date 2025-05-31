Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 31 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday attended district workshop organised on the occasion of 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar in Agartala.

A special workshop was organized today at Agartala Town Hall by the Sadar Sub-Division administration. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha graced the event and shed light on the inspiring life and enduring contributions of Ahilyabai Holkar.

Also Read | COVID-19 Death in Bengaluru: 63-Year-Old Man Tested Positive for Coronavirus Dies in Karnataka.

Tripura BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and senior party leader Rabindra Raju were also present on the occasion, who paid tribute to the life and legacy of the revered queen known for her selfless service and administrative acumen.

In a social media post on X, CM Saha wrote, "Punyashloka Lokmata Ahilyabai was a shining example of women's empowerment in the military and administrative fields. Every policy and decision of this great female administrator, who was a citizen of the Indian social system, just and politically astute, is relevant and exemplary even today. Today, on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Karmayogini Mata Ahilyabai, I attended a workshop organized by the Sadar City District at Agartala Town Hall and shed light on her active life."

Also Read | Cash at Judge Yashwant Varma's Home: Did Justice Varma Avoid the Fire Scene? Committee Finds His Actions Suspicious.

Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is remembered for her people-centric policies, deep commitment to economic and socio-cultural issues, especially those that affected the life of women. She encouraged the education of women and their participation in the social and religious life of the local community. She supported and encouraged women weavers to make Maheshwari sarees.

Her contributions were wide-ranging from infrastructure development (water bodies, roads, dharamshalas) to reconstruction and revival of temples across the length and breadth of the land. The edifices created by her have not only left an indelible mark on India's cultural and spiritual landscape but also stood the test of time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)