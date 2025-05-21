Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha attended the appointment distribution programme for newly selected Inspectors of Food at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala on Wednesday.

The event marked a significant milestone for the newly appointed officials, as they formally received their appointment letters in the presence of the state's top leadership.

In his address, Chief Minister Saha congratulated the newly selected food Inspectors and urged them to uphold transparency and integrity in their duties. He emphasised the importance of maintaining food safety standards and ensuring the welfare of citizens through efficient service.

Alongside the appointment ceremony, a Mega Blood Donation Camp was also organised at the venue by the department of Food, under the guidance of Food minister, Sushanta Chaudhary.

CM Saha lauded the noble initiative and encouraged the youth to come forward for such life-saving causes. "Blood donation is the highest form of service to humanity. We must all contribute in whatever way we can," Dr Saha said.

Senior officials from the Food Department, health workers, volunteers, and a large number of participants were present during the dual event. The programme highlighted the state government's commitment to both employment generation and public health awareness.

The event concluded with felicitations and a round of appreciation for the blood donors and organisers.

Earlier, in a move to boost tourism and preserve Tripura's heritage, the Government of Tripura on Tuesday signed a lease agreement with The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) for the development of a luxury Taj Palace Hotel at the Pushpabanta Palace in Agartala.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha and Sushanta Choudhury, Minister of Tourism.

Speaking at the event, CM Manik Saha said, "This project is a milestone in Tripura's journey towards becoming a premium tourist destination. The partnership with IHCL will bring international standards of hospitality while preserving our rich heritage."

The Pushpabanta Palace, built in 1917 by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Deb Barman Bahadur, is a celebrated architectural landmark in Agartala. Once the Governor's House, the palace is now set to be transformed into a world-class luxury destination under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aligning with the Tripura Industrial Investment Promotion Incentive Scheme, 2022 (TIIPIS) and UNNATI 2024.

The project was initiated following IHCL's proposal dated October 7, 2024, for converting the historic property into a Taj Palace Hotel. The Cabinet gave its nod on March 10, 2025, and a Memorandum of Understanding was executed on March 14, 2025.

IHCL will develop a 100-room luxury hotel with signature suites, banquet halls, wellness and fitness centres, and leisure facilities. The heritage building will be carefully restored for public use and hospitality reception areas.

A 600 sqm convention hall will be redesigned with modern amenities, including breakout rooms, banquet kitchens, and pre-function areas. IHCL has committed to prioritising recruitment from Tripura for hotel staff, promoting local employment and skill development.

This agreement not only marks a new chapter in heritage tourism for Tripura but also signals the government's proactive approach to inviting world-class investment under its flagship industrial and tourism development schemes.

The restoration and development work will commence soon, with the proposed Taj Pushpabanta Palace expected to become a jewel in Tripura's tourism crown. (ANI)

