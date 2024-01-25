Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha extended his greetings to the people of the state on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.

He emphasised the significance of the Constitution and urged all citizens to uphold their commitment to building a developed and prosperous nation.

In his greeting message on Wednesday, CM Manik Saha said, "Our Constitution is our pride. As citizens of the largest democratic country in the world, we should always uphold and respect our noble constitution. Out of commitment to the constitution, all citizens should devote themselves to building a developed country and nation."

"On this auspicious day for the country, I pay tribute to the memory of the patriotic heroes and martyrs. I wish the people of the state happiness and prosperity," he said.

The 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path is women-centric; 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' are the main themes.

Earlier on Tuesday, Major General Sumit Mehta said that in the Republic Day Parade, for the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services.

"Republic Day parade to start at 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The parade commander would be Delhi Area Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services," he said.

Major General Mehta further said that the French contingent, which includes Indian and Nepali-origin members, will also march during the parade. A French refuelling aircraft along with two French Rafale aircraft will fly over them.

"A variety of new generation vehicles, including terrain vehicles, light specialist vehicles, and special mobility vehicles, would be taking part. The ALH Dhruv Rudra and LCH Prachand will be taking part in the flypast. The Indian Air Force flypast will include 51 planes, including fighters, helicopters, and transport aircraft. This will have 15 women on the planes," he said.

The main attractions will include the Aahvan by blowing of Shankhs (conch shells).

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day festivities. This is the sixth time a French president has been the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. It is also the second time the French contingent has taken part in the parade.

Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year. The objective is to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the national festival, in line with the government's vision of Jan Bhagidari.

Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. While India gained independence from the British Raj in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect, and the country became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic. (ANI)

