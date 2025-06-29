Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 29 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday said that people need to be made more aware of combating cybercrime and that criminal activities should be prevented using the internet.

"Cybercrime is in such a place that it is like fighting with shadows. For this, there is a need to be more technically skilled. Along with this, people need to be more aware and alert about cybercrime. The police system should be further developed and strengthened in line with crime. And the reputation of Tripura Police should be kept intact," he said.

Also Read | Bhopal's Aishbagh Railway Overbridge Sparks Outrage Over Hazardous Design; MP CM Mohan Yadav Suspends 8 Engineers, Orders Inquiry.

Chief Minister Saha said this after inaugurating the Cyber Crime Police Station at A.D. Nagar (Drop Gate area) in Agartala today.

At the inauguration ceremony, CM Saha, who is also the Home Minister, said, "Today is a happy day for all because from today, the journey of the Cyber Crime Police Station to combat cybercrime or crime has started."

Also Read | Supaul Food Poisoning: 80 Fall Ill After Eating Mid-Day Meals in Bihar, Children Allege Khichdi Prepared Under MDM Made From Rotten Rice.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has informed us about digital arrest earlier. We were also not very aware of this matter. It turned out that with the progress of civilisation and the development of science, various types of crimes are being committed using digital media. Basically, various crimes, including financial fraud, are being committed against people using the internet through computers, mobiles, etc. OTP is being asked by calling someone. Again, various important information related to banking is being sought from someone, which has become a dangerous situation. Therefore, to combat these crimes and to help people, a 24-hour helpline number 112 has been opened by the state police," said Dr. Saha.

He said that the police system needs to be further strengthened.

"SP and Deputy SP rank officers have also been kept to combat cybercrime. There is a need for proper training of officers and staff working in the cyber cell. Many officers have already been sent for training. A helpline number 1930 is also operational at the national level to prevent cybercrime. Cybercrime is in such a place that it is like fighting with shadows. For this, there is a need to be more technically skilled. Along with this, people need to be more aware and alert about cybercrime. There are border areas on three sides of our state. We need to keep a close eye on this opportunity so that no one can commit crime," he said.

He said, a lot can be done now by using technology.

"We have witnessed the use of technology during Operation Sindoor. We also have to move forward keeping parity with technology. And cybercrime has now reached the level of terrorism. We have to continue the fight against it. Precautionary steps have to be taken. Along with this, we have to be vigilant against viruses and hackers," said the Chief Minister.

Home Secretary Abhishek Singh, Director General of Police Anurag, ADGP (Training) M. Raja Murugan, ADGP G. S. Rao, along with other high-ranking officials and prominent people of the area were present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)