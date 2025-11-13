Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 207 Crore in Dhalai on Thursday.

CM Saha also inaugurated 20 development projects and laid the foundation stones of 2 more projects at a program organised at the Manikbhandar Harachandra HS School ground.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Last Date: How To Complete E-KYC at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in? What Is the Eligibility for the Scheme? All You Need To Know.

During the event, Saha stated that the primary goal of the state government is to enhance the quality of life for its people. "One of the priorities of the government is to ensure socio-economic development for the people of both rural and urban areas," Saha said.

Speaking at the event, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised that development must reach the last person in society.

Also Read | Pune-Bengaluru Highway Accident: At Least 8 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Car Crushed Between 2 Container Trucks (Watch Videos).

CM Saha stated that various projects are being implemented to enhance the socio-economic conditions of Dhalai district, and the state is currently experiencing continuous development.

"We know that most parts of Dhalai district are aspirational blocks, and this district itself is also considered an aspirational district. Since our government was formed in 2018, it has been working with special emphasis on the development of the Dhalai district. The central government is assisting the state government in various ways. Several projects are being implemented to improve the socio-economic conditions of this district. However, the opposition fails to recognize this development -- they know it but pretend not to see it. The state is now witnessing one development after another," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister announced that 22 projects across various departments, including Rural Development, Urban Development, Health, Education, Public Works, and National Highways, have been inaugurated and their foundations were laid.

"The state government aims to achieve overall development by working for the welfare of the people. Along with this, the economic development of the people is also one of our key goals. Development is a continuous process and it has no end. The State Government is carrying out one development initiative after another," said the CM.

He further informed that infrastructure is being developed across the state, including the construction of new buildings for various subdivisions and blocks, primary health centres, roads, office buildings, staff quarters, bridges, culverts, market sheds, shelter homes, health centres, synthetic football grounds, hostels for students, pucca school buildings, Krishak Bandhu Centres, and modern facilities such as motor stands, among others.

"This government is trying to identify the basic issues that are priorities in public life and implement them accordingly. Keeping in mind the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047, the Tripura Government also aims to build a Viksit Tripura. The State Government is working steadfastly in that direction," said CM Saha.

CM Saha further stated that NITI Aayog has declared Tripura a 'Front Runner' state.

"NITI Aayog has declared Tripura a 'Front Runner' state. The Tripura Government is truly working for the people. To bring transparency in administrative functioning, e-offices have been launched from the Cabinet level to the three-tier Panchayat system. This has increased work efficiency and benefited the public," he said.

Saha also mentioned that plans are in place to establish a medical college at Dhalai District Hospital in the future. He also noted that the number of hospital beds in government medical colleges has increased from 727 to 1,413.

"Earlier, the number of beds in the government medical college hospital was very low. That number has now been increased from 727 to 1,413," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)