Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated the Drone Technology Centre at Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) in Agartala.

"In a step towards strengthening Tripura's technical education sector, today inaugurated a Drone Technology Centre at Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), Narsingarh. Happy to know that the students of this institute have already started making drones," Manik Saha said in a tweet.

Earlier today, the Tripura CM also inaugurated the Post Harvest Management Center and Rural Collection Center in Golaghati and aimed at benefitting more than 500 farmers, especially weekly traders.

During the inaugural address Post Harvest Management Center and Rural Collection Center in Golaghati, CM Manik Saha said, "Post Harvest Management store will benefit more than 500 farmers, especially weekly traders. Farmers use to suffer huge financial losses due to the wastage of unsold vegetables & fruits. As they have no other alternative arrangements for the same."

Apart from this, CM Manik Saha also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts and said that the present state government is working under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While detailing about Tripura government's farmer-centric policies, CM Saha said that the state government is continuously working for the development of farmers in different parts of the state.

So far 17-grain storage centers, farmer education at various places for self-reliance Centres, etc. have been established, the Chief Minister said.

Rightly stressing the state government's efforts toward the benefit of farmers, the CM said that the paddy is being procured from farmers across the state at the minimum support price.

"At present, the crops produced by the farmers of the state are also being exported. Farmers are getting benefited financially," he added. (ANI)

