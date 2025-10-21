Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the grand celebration of Maa Kali Puja organised by Tripura Police officials and staff at Ad Nagar in the state's capital, Agartala.

During the celebrations, the Chief Minister also offered prayers to Goddess Kali alongside officers and personnel, marking the occasion with devotion and enthusiasm.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: US President Donald Trump Extends Wishes on Deepawali, Calls It 'Timeless Reminder of Light's Victory Over Darkness'.

In a post on X, the state's Chief Minister Saha stated that he observed a vow during the worship of Ma Kali at Adi Nagar.

"In Adi Nagar, I observe the vow in the worship of Ma Kali, organised by officials and other employees of the Tripura Police, and celebrate the Diwali festival together with everyone," wrote Saha.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Announces 143 Candidates, JMM Exits Polls As Battle for 243 Seats Intensifies.

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1980324246095368554

As part of the event, fireworks were displayed, which was witnessed by the Tripura Chief Minister, who was seated among the attendees.

On the eve of Diwali, Saha expressed his happiness at joining the police personnel to celebrate this spiritual and cultural festival. He emphasised the importance of unity, devotion, and collective celebration during the occasion.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha celebrated the Diwali Festival on Monday at Matabari Temple, where he prayed for the wellness of people. Finance Minister Ranjit Saha Roy and Tourism Minister Sushanta Deb, along with other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

While speaking with ANI, CM Saha said, "This is an ancient temple...PM was here on 22nd September. After his visit, the tourist footfall has increased here...On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Kali Puja is celebrated in Tripura and West Bengal...So, we are all here. The mela will go on for three days. I think lakhs of people will come here..."

Earlier, the state's Chief Minister inaugurated Kali Puja pandals in Agartala, Tripura, during Diwali. On the eve of the celebrations, the Chief Minister of Tripura stated that everyone in the state celebrates Durga Pooja together. He also mentioned that he has inaugurated several Durga pandals.

"Everyone celebrates Durga Puja together in Tripura... After the Laxmi puja, everyone waits for the Diwali festival... I have visited many places and have also inaugurated many pandals..." Saha told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)