Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Mega Quiz Competition organised by Tripurainfo.com, where enthusiastic students from across the state showcased their brilliance and intellect.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his delight at witnessing the energetic participation of young minds who demonstrated exceptional knowledge, curiosity, and a healthy competitive spirit.

Also Read | Assam Cabinet Approves Anti-Polygamy Bill, Marking Major Step Towards Gender Justice and Social Reform.

"It was wonderful to see the enthusiastic participation of young minds from across the state, showcasing their knowledge, curiosity, and competitive spirit. My best wishes to all participants and organisers for the grand success of this event," CM Saha said.

The event served as a platform to encourage learning beyond textbooks, fostering analytical thinking and awareness among students. The Chief Minister lauded Tripurainfo.com for taking such an initiative to inspire and engage the youth of Tripura in educational and intellectual pursuits.

Also Read | 'Shashi Tharoor Speaks for Himself': Congress Distances Itself From Party Leader's Praise for BJP's LK Advani.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha shared, "It was wonderful to see the enthusiastic participation of young minds from across the state, showcasing their knowledge, curiosity, and competitive spirit. My best wishes to all participants and organisers for the grand success of this event. Attended the Mega Quiz Competition by http://Tripurainfo.com"

Earlier, Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Unity Promo Fest - 2025 and Shishu Udyan at Narkelkunja in Dumboor of Dhalai district on Saturday.

Speaking at the event organised by the Tourism Department, CM Saha said that the Unity Promo Fest is being held for the second time in the state.

"I am very happy to know that this year the Unity Promo Fest is being organised here for two days. Last year it was for one day. Due to public demand, it has been extended by one more day this year. The Tourism Department has taken the right decision at the right time. Unity Promo Fest is not just a cultural event, it is a message of peace, harmony, and unity -- and that is what we are trying to highlight in today's event," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)