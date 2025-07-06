Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 6 (ANI): On the occasion of the completion of 11 years of BJP-led governance at the Centre, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reached out to the people of Agartala early this morning, distributing informative leaflets and interacting with citizens to highlight the government's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

CM Saha emphasised that the past 11 years have been dedicated to the service of the people, particularly the poor and marginalised, through the ambitious Garib Kalyan initiatives. He outlined key milestones achieved by the BJP government, including the historic abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which brought complete constitutional integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.

He further praised the tremendous progress in infrastructure, especially in enhancing air, rail, and road connectivity, which has boosted economic activities and business prospects across the country. The implementation of various welfare schemes, restoration of peace and security, and overall national development were also highlighted as hallmarks of the BJP's good governance.

The day also marked the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, whose supreme sacrifice for national integration was remembered with deep reverence. CM Saha paid heartfelt tribute to Dr Mookerjee and acknowledged his enduring legacy in the nation's democratic and political journey.

Talking to ANI during the outreach, Saha stated, "It is a day of pride for every Indian. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has progressed on the path of peace, unity, and development. We bow in respect to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who laid down his life for the unity of our nation."

The outreach campaign in Agartala saw enthusiastic participation from party workers and citizens alike, reflecting a spirit of celebration and national pride. (ANI)

