Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 14 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, B. R. Ambedkar, on his 135th birth anniversary.

The tribute ceremony was held at the Tripura BJP office premises, where the Chief Minister offered heartfelt respects to the Bharat Ratna awardee.

Also Read | 'Say Jai Shree Ram, Get INR 500 Discount': Kolkata Doctor PK Hazra Sparks Row Over 'Offer', IMA Calls It Unethical (Watch Video).

Party leaders and workers also took part in the programme, joining the Chief Minister in honouring Dr. Ambedkar's legacy.

The event was marked by solemn remembrance of Dr. Ambedkar's contributions to the nation, particularly his role in framing the Constitution and his efforts toward ensuring social justice and equality in society.

Also Read | RRB NTPC UG CBT 2026 Exam Dates Announced: Check Schedule, Admit Card Release Date, Aadhaar Rules.

Participants observed the occasion with deep reverence, highlighting the continued relevance of Dr. Ambedkar's ideals in contemporary India.

BR Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb', was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

He died on December 6, 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

While the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar will be celebrated at his birthplace in Mhow, Indore, with deep devotion and great enthusiasm today. A grand gathering will be held at the magnificent memorial built at his birthplace. Chief Minister Yadav will be attending the event along with multiple dignitaries.

According to an official release, a large number of people across Madhya Pradesh and other states are arriving for the program, and the influx of people began on the evening of April 12. For smooth management, the event area has been divided into seven sectors and teams comprising officials from various departments have been deployed in each sector. Three control rooms have also been set up on the Tehsil premises. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)