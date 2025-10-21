Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday paid solemn tribute to the brave police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Attending the Police Commemoration Day observance at the Manoranjan Debbarma Memorial Stadium in AD Nagar today, the Chief Minister expressed deep respect and gratitude to the cops who laid down their lives to uphold law and order and protect the citizens.

The event witnessed the presence of senior police officers and personnel from across the state, who gathered to honor the courage, dedication, and selfless service of their fallen comrades.

Saha lauded the tireless efforts of the Tripura Police in maintaining peace and security in the state and emphasized the government's continued commitment to the welfare of police personnel and their families.

To honour the ever lasting memory of these gallant Policemen, who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, October 21 every year is observed as 'Commemoration Day' by the Police forces all over India.

The significance of October 21 lies in the fact that ten brave Policemen were ambushed and killed by the Chinese Army at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959 in an unequal confrontation inside Indian territory. To honour the memory of these ten valiant Policemen, the DGsP/IGsP Conference held in 1962 decided to observe October 21 every year as Police Commemoration Day.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of unity between the Army and police in ensuring national security, saying that both forces share the same spirit in safeguarding the country.

Addressing the Police Commemoration Day programme at the National Police Memorial in national capital, Singh drew from his experience as a former Home Minister and his current role as Defence Minister, highlighting the critical roles both the police and Army play in the country's security.

"I myself have served as Home Minister. I have had the opportunity to observe the operations of the police up close. Furthermore, as Defence Minister, I also have the opportunity to observe the actions of the Army closely. Both Army and police are pillars of the country's security. Whoever the enemy may be, whether it comes from across the border or lurks among us, every individual who stands up for India's security represents the same spirit," Rajnath Singh said during the event.

Police Commemoration Day (October 21) is observed across the country to pay homage to police bravehearts. The main function is organised at National Police Memorial, New Delhi. (ANI)

