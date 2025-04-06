Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 6 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday paid a surprise visit to IGM Hospital and Agartala Government Dental College and directed all staff and doctors to ensure that there is no gap in the treatment of patients.

During the visit, he spoke to the doctors and health staff and emphasized the importance of addressing shortcomings in the service.

Also Read | Waqf Bill Becomes Law: President Droupadi Murmu Accords Assent to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 After Being Cleared by Both Houses of Parliament.

"Even under huge loads, the doctors and health workers here are providing very good services. However, there are some problems. In this case, due to the excessive load on the hospital, there are some problems with cleanliness. There is also a lack of awareness among the relatives of the patients in this regard. So they have to be overcome. And we have to learn a lot from the corporate sector. However, the government hospitals spend more than the corporate sector. Necessary initiatives will be taken to overcome the shortcomings, and necessary guidelines will be given. This is the main purpose of coming here today," said CM Saha.

He said that IGM Hospital has demonstrated significant improvement in its services and overall quality compared to previous standards.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Seeks Deployment of Adequate Forces To Ensure Peaceful Festival Celebration.

"I also spoke to the Medical Superintendent of IGM. He is very active in his work. I also checked the infrastructure of the seating area here. The services of the hospital are endless. I also visited the dental college today. I have checked the condition of the hospital and whether everyone is coming on time. Along with this, I have also checked what kind of patients are coming. I have come here today without any prior intimation. This also shows what problems there are in some places. Basically, if we can identify the shortcomings and solve them, it will be possible to provide 100 per cent service. There will be problems, and they will have to be solved," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)