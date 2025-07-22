Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 22 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that just as humans and trees depend on each other, the opposition and the treasury bench in the Assembly also work in a symbiotic process for a healthy democratic ecosystem.

According to a release, CM Saha said this on Tuesday while addressing a ceremonial programme at the Tripura Legislative Assembly building, marking the establishment of the Tripura Legislative Assembly and the relocation of the Assembly from the Ujjayanta Palace premises to its current premises.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Government Inviting Applications for International Sports Awards and Indian Sports Awards 2025? Centre Debunks Fake Website.

He said that this is the first time such an event has been organised, which the state has never witnessed before.

"On 1st July 1963, the Assembly was established. Today, 62 years have been completed. In the Assembly, numerous issues are raised for the public welfare, and for that, 60 MLAs represent 60 Assembly constituencies, and the responsibility is considerable. To protect democracy, the opposition says so many things, and we also try to answer. We must maintain the decorum of the Assembly. Officials also play a key role. Assembly is like a temple. We must celebrate this day with due dignity," he said.

Also Read | Chhatarpur: Minor Girl Accidentally Swallows Magnet While Playing at Home in MP, Doctor Successfully Removes Foreign Object Without Surgery.

CM Saha also suggested that, from next year, ex-Speakers who are still alive should be invited along with the former Chief Ministers.

"Late Upendra Kumar Roy was the first Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly from 1st July 1963 till 11th July 1967 during the then Chief Minister Sachindra Lal Singha. July 22, 2011, marked a historic milestone in the long journey of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, established in 1963. On this special day, the Assembly relocated from the Ujjayanta Palace premises to its current premises. On this special occasion, we recalled the glorious history of the Assembly and took part in a tree plantation drive within the Assembly premises," said CM Saha.

On this occasion, Dr. Saha also planted a tree in the premises of the Assembly.

"Also, the arrangement of the tree plantation is indeed a great step. We can't survive without trees. Nature teaches us that we can't live without each other, and all are dependent on each other. Public representatives must take steps to save the environment. Trees are very important for all, as one mature tree can give 260 pounds of oxygen. PM Modi has declared that India must become carbon-neutral, and we must work towards this goal. We must plant trees, considering the future and the proper placement of the tree. We must depend on trees, and trees also depend on human beings, which is a symbiotic process. Like in the Assembly also, the opposition and treasury bench depend on each other and are also necessary. Nature teaches us so many things," he said.

During the event, Speaker Biswabandhu Sen, Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, Congress MLA Birajit Sinha, and several other members were present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)