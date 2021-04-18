Agartala, Apr 18 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has recovered from the coronavirus infection that he contracted on April 7, and will join office after consulting with doctors, a minister said.

The chief minister's wife Niti Deb, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time within eight months, also tested negative for the disease, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

"The chief minister and his wife have recovered from the COVID-19 infection as they tested negative on Saturday. They are well. The CM will join office after consulting with doctors," he said.

Nath ruled out any possibility of imposition of lockdown or night curfew in the state in view of spiralling COVID-19 cases in other parts of the country.

"We do not think that we have to impose lockdown or night curfew in the near future. The overall situation is better than any other state in the country. We are keeping a close vigil and reviewing the preparedness to fight against the pandemic," he said.

The minister said the administration has been strict to enforce the COVID protocols and urged people of the northeastern state to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms in public places.

"The Tripura government is ready to deal with any situation. We have adequate hospital beds, ICU and ventilators, while the availability of oxygen is satisfactory," Nath, who is also the spokesperson of the state Cabinet, said.

Tripura's COVID tally rose to 34,002 on Sunday as 69 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The state now has 376 active cases, and 33,137 people have recovered from the disease and 391 patients died, he added.

