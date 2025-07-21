Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 21 (ANI): In a proactive effort to review ongoing urban development initiatives, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited multiple areas across Agartala City, engaging directly with local residents, many of whom had supported him electorally to listen to their day-to-day concerns and gather suggestions firsthand.

Speaking to ANI during the visit, CM Saha said, "I came here two months ago with all key stakeholders, including the Municipal Mayor. Today, I returned to follow up on the progress. Work is ongoing on the city's drainage system, and beautification efforts are in full swing."

Highlighting the importance of on-ground inspections, the Chief Minister added, "There are major drains in Agartala, including the Kalapani drain, which stretches about 2.5 kilometres and even reaches into Bangladesh. We conducted an extensive inspection for nearly two hours today. It is not acceptable that ministers or MLAs stop visiting project sites once elected we must lead from the front."

CM Saha informed that between January and July 2025, developmental projects worth around Rs 600 crore have been launched in Tripura, covering foundation works and various infrastructure initiatives. He stressed that the government's focus is not confined to Agartala alone.

"Our goal is inclusive development across Tripura. We are working with full dedication and speed to ensure that every corner of the state witnesses tangible progress," Tripura CM added.

Meanwhile, Tripura has secured the top rank in Compliance Reduction and Deregulation among all Indian states, marking a transformative milestone in governance and administrative reform.

Recognising this exemplary progress, the Cabinet Secretariat of India invited Tripura's Chief Secretary, JK Sinha, to present the state's reform journey in New Delhi on July 18. The presentation was met with widespread appreciation from senior officials, including the Cabinet Secretary, for effectively showcasing Tripura's innovative and impactful governance model. (ANI)

