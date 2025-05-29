Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 29 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha chaired a meeting with the officials of the Airport Authority of India on the operationalisation of the defunct airport at Kailashahar in Unakoti District.

During his recent visit to New Delhi, CM Saha met Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and requested that he speed up the revival of the Kailashahar Airport.

Also Read | 'Will Never Forget My 72-Hour Tenure as Chief Minister in 2019', Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

He had also written a letter MDoNER Office and the Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan on the matter.

Following this, a delegation of the Airport Authority of India visited the Kailashahar Airport for a survey and on Tuesday met the Chief Minister in a meeting in which the officials elaborated on the report about the airport.

Also Read | '11 Years of Modi Govt-Sankalp Se Siddhi': BJP Unveils Nationwide Campaign to Commemorate PM Narendra Modi's Completion of 11 Years in Office, Will Spotlight Success of Operation Sindoor.

Regional Executive Director, North Eastern Region, M Raja Kishore, and Airport Director, MBB Airport, Agartala, KC Meena, from the Airport Authority of India, were present at the meeting.

Earlier, in a major boost to railway connectivity in the Northeast, the central government has approved a new train service between Agartala and Guwahati (Narangi). The move comes after consistent efforts by West Tripura MP and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Announcing the development on social media, Deb said, "Another achievement. I express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the launch of a new rail service on the Agartala-Guwahati route, respecting the demands of the people of Tripura and prioritising passenger comfort."

According to sources close to the MP, the approval followed Deb's meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 22 in New Delhi. During the meeting, Deb strongly advocated for the enhancement of railway services in Tripura, including the introduction of new express trains and overall infrastructure modernization.

Among the key proposals was a direct train service between Agartala and Guwahati to improve regional connectivity and passenger convenience. The Railway Ministry responded swiftly, formally approving the new service and informing Deb through an official letter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)