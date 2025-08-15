Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 15 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday hoisted the National Flag to mark the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Extending his wishes to the people, the Chief Minister also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in taking the country forward.

"This is a matter of pride for us that our PM Modi is taking the country forward, and our state and other states are also moving forward... Today, I congratulate the people of Tripura and the people of the entire country on Independence Day," CM Manik Saha told ANI.

In a post on social media X, the Chief Minister highlighted that the "cherished freedom" was a hard-earned result of the selfless sacrifices and unwavering struggles of all the freedom fighters.

"The cherished freedom we enjoy today is the hard-earned result of the selfless sacrifices and unwavering struggles of millions of freedom fighters who broke the shackles of British rule.

On the historic occasion of the 79th Independence Day, I had the honour of hoisting the National Flag at the Assam Rifles Ground, inspecting the ceremonial parade, and felicitating distinguished officers for their exemplary achievements.

In my address, I highlighted the government's achievements across various sectors and its unwavering commitment to people-centric initiatives. I also echoed the clarion call of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to embrace Swadeshi products and work towards a self-reliant India.

The celebrations concluded with a mesmerising cultural programme that reflected the rich heritage and patriotic spirit of our nation," the post read.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also hoisted the tricolour. He attended the flag hoisting ceremony at the Bombay High Court along with Chief Justice Alok Aradhe.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "constantly working to relieve the tax burden of the common man."

"Gift from Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for this Diwali! Heartfelt thank you to Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for constantly working to relieve the tax burden of the common man," read his X post on Friday. (ANI)

