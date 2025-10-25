Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the "Samriddhi - An Initiative for Making Lakhpati Didis" programme at Rabindra Bhavan on Saturday. The main objective of this initiative is to empower women and enhance their income through self-help groups and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is committed to promoting women's financial independence and entrepreneurial mindset. He emphasised that initiatives like 'Samriddhi' will help women in both rural and urban areas become self-reliant and play a vital role in the overall development of the state.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways Gears Up for Festivities Rush, Operates Over 12,000 Special Trains Nationwide.

Senior government officials, members of self-help groups, and representatives from various women's welfare organisations were present at the event.

The state government aims to create thousands of "Lakhpati Didis" by promoting skill development, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

Also Read | Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Says 'Phone, WhatsApp Groups Under Watch', Offers Clarification After Viral Video Sparks Row.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the Civil society of Tripura has carried out an armed movement under the leadership of one person in the name of a peaceful movement, and their true nature is now clear to everyone, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

He said that the state government will do whatever is needed to develop the janajati, and no compromise will be made in this regard.

CM Saha said this today after welcoming 6,400 voters into the BJP at a joining ceremony organised by the BJP's Krishnapur Mandal in the Mungiakami area of Khowai district.

CM Saha said, "Today, 6,400 voters have joined the BJP. You have taken the right decision at the right time. Without the BJP, the TTAADC, the state, or the country will not move forward in the right direction. I welcome all those who have come here to join today on behalf of the BJP. A few days ago, a similar joining meeting was held in Takarjala. To prevent that meeting from taking place, some miscreants wearing masks of this Tipra Motha attacked our people who had come to join the meeting. Again, a movement has been organised under the leadership of such a person (wearing a mask) in the name of civil society. What kind of movement is this?"

"The way they attacked our workers, BDO, engineer, SDPO, and others with sticks and rods, and they call it a peaceful movement! What kind of movement are they doing? I want to question their leaders. But whenever they see that the situation is against them, they create an atmosphere of unrest. After a few days, they will say that we want peace, we want peace. But now we can see their real face," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)