Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has criticized the CPIM for allegedly creating divisions among people and unleashing terror across the state during their rule in the state. Dr Saha said this while addressing a massive election campaign on Thursday organized in support of the BJP candidate for the West Lok Sabha constituency, Biplap Kumar Deb. During the program, around 255 people from 67 families joined the BJP in the presence of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister said, "Our target is to win over 400 seats with the NDA, and with this goal, the BJP is working diligently. People are enthusiastically supporting us and joining our rallies. The leaders who have come here from outside the state have already stated that the crowd at the nomination filing ceremony has already indicated what will happen on June 4th."

"People have faith in PM Modi. Wherever we go, we witness massive crowds, and people have understood that only PM Modi can save the country," added Dr Saha. He mentioned that before 2014, the condition of the country was very bad, but when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he started working to protect the country. "The PM is working for the socio-economic development of the country. Our double-engine government is working for the welfare of women," said the Chief Minister. Slamming the CPIM for their misrule, Dr Saha said, "BJP always thinks for everyone, while CPIM did politics of divide and rule. They have created divisions among tribal and non-tribal. When the BJP formed the government in 2018, we worked to maintain law and order in this state.

"Our main aim is the establishment of peace. During the CPIM's rule, many people were martyred. They unleashed a fear of psychosis. They are responsible for the misrule in the state. We have established peace in this state," added Saha.

The 2024 Indian general election in Tripura will be held in 2 Phases, on 19 April and 26 April to elect 2 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. (ANI)

