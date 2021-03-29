West Tripura (Tripura) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Tripura Police on Sunday arrested a man in the Western Tripura district's Narayanpur area and seized drugs worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs from his residence.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Priya Madhuri Majumder, the raid at the residence of accused Bhaskar Das resulted in the seizure of 40 kilograms of dry ganja and other narcotics.

"We conducted a raid around 3 pm based on a tipoff from a bordering village in Western Narayanpur. 2,200 Yaba tablets, 153 cough syrup bottles and 40 kg of dry ganja were seized from a house. The owner of the house has been arrested," Majumdar said.

A case has been registered under the NDPS act and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

