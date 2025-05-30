Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 30 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the primary goal of his government is to achieve food self-sufficiency through the use of advanced technology.

"The state government is working with special emphasis on increasing the income of farmers. Farmers' income has increased significantly compared to the financial year 2015-16. The aim is to achieve food self-sufficiency through the use of advanced technology," he said.

Saha was speaking at the Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan held at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district on Thursday, organised as part of a nationwide campaign. He was accompanied by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

"This campaign has been launched with the objective of empowering farmers through advanced technology. The government is committed to ensuring the welfare of farmers through technological advancement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special emphasis on financially empowering farmers, and our state government is working in the same direction," the Chief Minister said.

"One of the key goals of this Abhiyan is to raise awareness among farmers about modern agricultural technologies. As a result, the agricultural sector will witness further improvement, enabling the cultivation of high-quality crops," he added.

Saha also highlighted the Rising Northeast Investors Summit held recently in New Delhi, where all eight northeastern states participated.

"MoUs worth Rs 30,000 crore were signed at the summit, out of which Tripura alone accounted for over Rs 15,600 crore. This clearly shows that investors are now willing to come to Tripura," he stated.

He asserted that the development of farmers is essential for the overall progress of the state and the country.

"In various districts across the state, farmers are being supported through the adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and drone technology. Work is in progress in collaboration with NITI Aayog and the Union Ministry of Agriculture to improve the AI-based crop advisory system under the Digital Agriculture Mission in Tripura. This initiative has already yielded notable benefits," the Chief Minister said.

He further noted that since the BJP government came to power in Tripura, paddy has been procured from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP).

"Over Rs 446 crore has been disbursed so far, with paddy being purchased at Rs 23 per kilogram. Soil Health Cards have been distributed to more than 2.06 lakh farmers, and one Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) has been formed in each of the 58 blocks," he informed.

The program was attended by Sepahijala Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Dutta, Agriculture Department Secretary Apurba Roy, Sepahijala District Magistrate Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, and other senior officials. (ANI)

