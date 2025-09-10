Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to declare Sangrama Puja as a restricted holiday.

Tripura CM said that he has raised this matter in the cabinet regarding declaring a holiday on Sangrama Puja, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, ahead of Durga Puja, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday interacted with the Pradhan Samajpatis, exchanging greetings and listening to their valuable views on a wide range of issues.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has already undertaken several initiatives for the socio-economic development of the Janajati brothers and sisters.

He added that the insightful suggestions and profound knowledge shared by the Samajpatis have further strengthened his resolve to work with greater confidence for the upliftment of the poorest of the poor.

CM Manik Saha said this while exchanging greetings with the respected Chief Samajpatis and listening to their valuable views on various aspects.

During the event, CM also mentioned that this is the first time that all the 'Samajpatis' have gathered to develop brotherhood between them.

CM Saha also highlighted that the brotherhood should be developed through work.

Chief Minister also emphasised that the honorarium of Rs 2000 introduced by the government is a mark of respect, and he will ensure that the honorarium is provided to all the 'Samajpatis'.

"I observed that only Samajpatis from 10 communities were receiving the honorarium, but I decided to extend it to all 19 communities and increased it from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 5000", said Manik Saha.

Extending his concern for the communities which are on the path of extinction, CM said, "when we take steps, there will be no question of extinction, we don't want to lose anyone."

"We have decided to give honorariums to all. We have appointed Sub-divisional and District-level Officers to look after the implementation of various schemes for the Janajati communities", added CM.

CM Saha also stressed that no work should be based on emotion alone and that everyone must think and work to solve problems. (ANI)

