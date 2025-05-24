Agartala, May 24 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said his government has been developing dedicated infrastructure to support AI and the 5G network in the state.

Saha said that while 5G can transmit information quickly, AI minimises operational complexity by using efficient algorithms to automate a wide range of processes, resulting in more speed, efficiency, and cost savings.

He said the government has allocated land for data centres that will serve as a hub for the entire eastern and northeastern region of the country.

"Today, I am honoured to speak about the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5G in the northeastern region, including my state, Tripura. As we gather at the North East Investment Summit, I would like to congratulate the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for organising this important event," he said.

He was speaking at a session - IT for Ashtalakshmi: Beyond the Bits and Bytes, Into AI and 5G - during the Rising Northeast Investors' Summit-2025 in New Delhi on Friday.

Saha said, "It is a symbiotic relationship between 5G and AI. As AI expands, the cost of connectivity continues to decline. The convergence of 5G and AI is not just about speed, it is going to cater to the demands of next-generation activities."

The powerful combination of 5G and AI means greater innovation opportunities and some very interesting applications, he said.

"Deploying AI applications with the development of 5G will bring opportunities across various industries and sectors," the CM said, adding that by embracing AI and 5G, people can unlock new avenues for growth, innovation, and prosperity.

He said the state has made significant progress in 5G deployment, with all towns and 583 villages already connected with such a network.

The chief minister said the state has implemented paperless administration, reducing the time required to dispose of files from nine days to three days, and saving over Rs 50 crore per year.

"As we move forward, we plan to leverage AI and 5G to drive growth, innovation, and prosperity across all northeastern states, including introducing single-window digital platforms", he added.

