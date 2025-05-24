Jaisalmer, May 24: Four people, including a wildlife activist and a forest department personnel, were killed when their camper vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, officials said on Saturday. The accident took place under the Lathi Police Station area on Friday night when the victims were going to check on a tip-off about deer hunting by poachers in the area, police said. The impact of the collision crushed the camper vehicle, trapping all four occupants inside who had to be taken out using a crane, they said. Hyderabad Road Accident: 3 Students Dead, 1 Injured After Speeding Car Collides Head-On With DCM Lorry While Taking Turn in Telangana’s Hayathnagar; Videos Surface.

The deceased have been identified as wildlife activist Radheshyam Pemani, Shyam Vishnoi, Kanvraj Singh and forest guard Surendra Chaudhary, police said. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra condoled the deaths. "It is extremely painful to hear about the deaths of Radheshyam Pemani, Shyam Vishnoi, Kanvraj Singh and forest department employee Surendra Choudhary, who were dedicated to the conservation of environment and wildlife, in a horrific road accident in Jaisalmer," Sharma said.

The chief minister prayed for peace of the departed soul. Gehlot shared Pemani's photo on X and expressed grief over his death. He said that his dedication to nature and wildlife will remain unforgettable. Dotasra also shared Pemani's photo on X and said the news of the death of the wildlife lover and his companions is sad. "Pemani ji has made a significant contribution in protecting wildlife and conserving the environment. May God give peace to the soul of the deceased and strength to the family to bear this loss," he said.