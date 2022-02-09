Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Tripura government on Tuesday launched a special immunization drive for expectant mothers and children to cover the left out population that did not receive the essential COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched the vaccine drive at the Bankumari information centre located on the outskirts of Agartala city.

While inaugurating the special vaccination drive, the Chief Minister said, "the health services in Tripura saw radical changes after the BJP government came to power."

"Today, you don't need to travel out and spend lakhs of rupees for your heart treatment. Doctors of Tripura are operating complicated heart surgeries with record success rates. From higher officials to ministers, everyone is now moving towards government health facilities. Have you ever seen in the left regime any minister take treatment in the hospital that was established when Sukhamay Sengupta was the Chief Minister," he added.

Taking a dig at the opposition Left Front, Deb said, "these changes never draw the attention of the opposition parties. Just two days before the surgeons of GBP hospital performed the first open-heart surgery, leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar held a press conference and told reporters that the condition of the government health facilities was deteriorating. They could never understand what positive changes have been brought in the health sector".

Later speaking to ANI, Mission Director National Health Mission, Dr Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal said, "the Centre has launched Intensified Mission Indradhanush immunization programme to cover all the left-out children and pregnant women. In Tripura, the number is 1,500. There are two districts in Tripura that come under this programme but the state government in its capacity included three more districts. We are trying to deliver the services as much as possible. The programme shall run for seven days--7th to 14th of each month starting from February to April".

On COVID 19 vaccination, he said, "100 per cent doses had been administered in case of the first dose. Vaccination of other categories are also progressing at a rapid pace." (ANI)

