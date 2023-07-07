Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government proposed a universal health insurance scheme in the State Budget 2023-24 tabled in Tripura Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy in his Budget speech said that the state government is very sensitive to the medical needs of the people. "They spend lakhs of rupees for treatment purposes in and outside the state," he said.

Keeping this in mind, it has been proposed in the Budget 2023-24 for introducing 'CM- Jan Arogya Yojana', a universal health insurance scheme on the pattern of Ayushman Bharat- PMJAY, he said.

The Scheme will cover 4.75 lakh families and provide benefits upto Rs 5 lakh per annum/ per family. The State Government employees will also be covered. According to the state government, an amount of Rs 59 crore per annum will be spent for implementing this scheme.

The families covered under this scheme will have access to 26,000-plus hospitals empanelled across the country, including 133 hospitals (130 public and 3 private) empanelled in Tripura under Ayushman Bharat.

The scheme will provide cashless treatment benefits for admitted patients across all specialities and super specialities.

The Finance minister presented a Rs 27654.40-crore Budget for the FY 2023-24 in the House with an increase of 9.87 per cent as compared to the allocation of the previous year. The deficit is Rs. 611.3 crore.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha termed the budget as 'inclusive'.

CM said the Budget highlights the State Government's goal of building "Unnata Tripura, Shrestha Tripura" & fulfilling the aspirations of the common people. (ANI)

