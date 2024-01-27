Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 27 (ANI): The Hare Krishna Mandir at Agartala organised Pushpa Abhishek of Lord Krishna at their temple.

The function was initiated with puja, thereafter offering flowers to the Lord. Following this, all devotees of Lord Krishna played Holi with the flowers.

Explaining the significance of the Pushpa Abhishek, Srila Prabhupada had once said that the ritual emerged when the Gopis thought of decorating Lord Krishna with flowers.

"Krishna was just a toy in the hands of the Gopis, so one day the Gopis decided that we shall decorate Him. Pusya abhisheka means a ceremony to decorate the deity profusely with flowers, ornaments, cloths," Srila Prabhupada said.

The Pushpa Abhishek is followed by a feast and a procession.

"After that, there should be lavish feasting and a procession through the streets, so that all the citizens should see how beautiful Krishna appears," he said.

Meanwhile, the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday this week. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city. (ANI)

