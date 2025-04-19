Agartala, Apr 19 (PTI) Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Saturday said the state government has initiated the process to introduce seaplane tourism at Narkel Kunja and Chhabimura in Gomati district to attract domestic and foreign tourists.

Narikel Kunja is a vast water body and Chhabimura is known for its panels of rock carving on steep mountain walls on the bank of the Gomati river.

"The Tourism and Transport departments have jointly taken the initiative to introduce seaplanes which are capable of flying on water to attract domestic and foreign tourists. If the service is introduced, the tourists will be able to see the beauty of Narikel Kunja and Chhabimura in Gomati district," the minister said in a Facebook post.

Chowdhury said seaplane tourism is an attractive segment in the tourism sector nowadays and it will create a new scope for the state's tourism.

"If the service is introduced, it will not only bring a new experience to the tourists but also boost the local economy," he said.

Chowdhury said he held a meeting with a seaplane service providers through video conference to explore the feasibility in the presence of senior officials.

Earlier, the state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Ltd (IHL) to turn the Pushpabanta Palace in Agartala into a luxury hotel to attract tourists.

The Tata group is expected to invest Rs 250 crore to create 100 rooms at the iconic building where Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore stayed during his visit to the state.

