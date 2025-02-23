Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 23 (ANI): Tripura, like other northeastern states, is witnessing a persistent effort to uplift unemployed and unskilled individuals, particularly among jail inmates and tribal communities.

Various governmental and non-governmental organizations have been working tirelessly to equip these marginalized sections with essential skills, enabling them to become self-reliant and contribute to employment generation in the region.

Also Read | PM Kisan Instalment: PM Modi To Release 19th Instalment of PM Kisan Saman Nidhi on February 24, Farmers Event in Bilaspur in Spotlight.

Abhijit Dutta, representing TRIFED under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, highlighted the organization's significant role in Tripura's development.

"Through the 'TRIFED Bandhan Vikas Yojana,' we have provided training to 300 women and girls in handicrafts, along with financial assistance to procure materials. Our goal is to ensure that they can sell their products in the market and sustain their livelihoods," he stated. TRIFED has also launched the 'PTP NE' scheme (Promotion of Tribal Products in the Northeast Region) to promote locally made products across India, increasing visibility and sales. "For instance, items like Tripura's Risa Pashra and Assam's Meghla Chadar were displayed on January 26th at multiple locations, highlighting these products across the country," Dutta explained.

Also Read | Fake Canadian Visa Scam: Vadodara Man Duped of INR 2.7 Crore by Nephew on Promise of Getting Him Visa for Canada, Fraud Busted After Victim Receives Fake Work Permit and Air Ticket.

Another crucial initiative focuses on the rehabilitation and skill development of jail inmates.

Madan Debbarma, Sub-Jailer of Amarpur Sub-Jail, shared, "With the cooperation of the honorable SP of Amarpur Sub-Jail, we have provided training to the convicted inmates through an NGO after they completed their sentences. The aim of this initiative is to help them reform during their sentence so that when they are released, they can stand on their own feet, live honestly, and contribute to society."

Former jail inmate Gautam Jay Reang expressed his gratitude for the training he received during his twelve-year imprisonment. "This initiative has changed my life. I have learned a skill that allows me to earn a living. With continued government support, I can sustain myself and achieve financial independence," he said.

Anuja Biswas, Secretary of the Samaj Shakti Society, highlighted the importance of skill development for underprivileged sections, particularly inmates. "We work with underprivileged sections, especially inmates. At Amarpur Jail, we trained them in making bamboo bags, aiming to transform their lives post-release. This initiative ensures they can become entrepreneurs and lead meaningful lives," she explained. Over 1,500 individuals, mainly women, have been trained, and the organization supports them by showcasing their products at fairs, helping them establish themselves in the market.

These programs are a game-changer in Tripura, fostering self-sufficiency and providing individuals with the skills to contribute to the state's economic and social development. Alu Rani Reang, a trainee from Belonia, expressed gratitude for the training and requested further assistance in improving their ability to market their products and expand their business.

With the continued support of organizations like TRIFED and NGOs such as Samaj Shakti Society, these initiatives are proving transformative, offering a path to sustainable livelihoods and economic independence for marginalized communities in Tripura. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)