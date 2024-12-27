Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 27 (ANI): Tripura is taking significant strides in the adoption of hydroponic farming technology, a method gaining popularity across India. Previously, Tripura experimented with portable hydroponics, but efforts are now being made to scale up and commercialize the initiative.

The focus is on creating larger setups tailored to farmers' needs, with units designed to be at least 500 square meters in size. This aligns with the minimum size standard for hydroponic systems across India.

One such hydroponic unit in Tripura, spanning 560 square meters, is designed primarily to cultivate leafy vegetables in high demand. Experts have noted that the state's changing climate, including instances of heavy rainfall and flooding, underscores the importance of adopting climate-smart technologies like hydroponics. While natural disasters like floods cannot be prevented, innovative technologies can mitigate their impact on agriculture.

Rajib Ghosh, Deputy Director, Horticulture Research Center, Agartala, told ANI that farmers will benefit from this initiative.

"The hydroponic that is being practised these days has become very popular in many places in India. The hydroponic that was in Tripura a couple of years before was portable and in small size. Now, to give a commercial shape or exposure it has to be of big size which should have a minimum of 500 square meters. So the return that will come from this area of cultivation or farming will be very beneficial to the farmers and upgrade the financial conditions of farmers," Ghosh told ANI.

The hydroponic farming that has been created here is 560 square meters. In it, we have more and more leafy vegetables like Letus ,Cirriander, Strawberry & Flowers like Marigold which have high demand here.

The government of Tripura has supported this initiative under a scheme with an initial investment of Rs 55 lakh. Though the initial costs appear high, the returns are projected to outweigh the expenses significantly within three to five years. The technology offers a sustainable solution for progressive farmers in the state, many of whom have shown great enthusiasm for the project.

Hydroponics also presents a viable option for individuals with limited land resources. By utilizing vertical farming techniques, such as vertical beds and aeroponic systems, farmers can maximize productivity. This method not only caters to household food needs but also creates opportunities for commercial vegetable production, thereby strengthening the economic stability of the farming community.

In response to recent floods in Tripura, the government has provided extensive financial aid to affected farmers, reinforcing the state's commitment to agricultural resilience. The hydroponic initiative is expected to further empower farmers by enabling them to overcome land constraints and meet growing market demands, ensuring long-term financial growth and sustainability. (ANI)

