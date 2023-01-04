Gomati (Tripura) [India], January 4 (ANI): Unidentified people attacked priests outside the ancestral home of former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Udaipur in Gomati district in Tripura late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at a time when a group of priests arrived at Deb's residence at Rajdhanagar in Jamjuri area of Udaipur. The priests came to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP's residence to perform a Yajna in the annual Shradh ceremony of Deb's father on Wednesday.

According to reports, the miscreants attacked the saints and vandalised their vehicles. The bystanders and locals came to the rescue of the priests following which the miscreants fled away.

"I came to visit Maa Tripura Sundari temple. Here I came on instructions of our Gurudev ji to overlook the preparations of the Yagna to be performed on Wednesday. Suddenly a mob came they attacked me and vandalised my vehicle. They shouted either there will be CPI(M) or none," said Jitendra Kaushik, whose vehicle was damaged.

Local people started a protest over the incident.

Meanwhile, protesters vandalised shops believed to be of the attackers. Following this, heavy deployment of police personnel was made.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Nirupam Debbarma and Additional Superintendent of Police Debanjana Roy rushed to the spot to tackle the situation. (ANI)

