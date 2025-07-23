Agartala, Jul 23 (PTI) Tripura Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to discuss state-specific development concerns.

Taking to social media, Deb said he had a "very fruitful discussion" with Shah on various important matters.

Though details of the meeting were not disclosed, the MP termed the meeting "productive", suggesting that a number of state-centric issues were deliberated upon.

During the meeting with Gadkari, the progress of various road infrastructure projects underway in the northeastern state was discussed, the MP said.

The discussions covered both ongoing and proposed works, with a strong emphasis on quality control and long-term sustainability, he added.

"Since the northeastern state witnesses heavy rainfall, plans must be chalked out to construct durable RCC roads capable of withstanding hostile weather conditions", he wrote on Facebook.

Deb also advocated sending a team of high-level officials to the northeastern state to inspect the quality of current projects, identify faults, and ensure strict corrective actions can be taken.

The MP also urged the minister to include the demand for improved drainage systems along Santirbazar in South Tripura district and National Highway-8 in the annual plan.

