Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 8 (ANI): In a significant move aimed at improving railway connectivity for South Tripura and adjoining subdivision areas, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved the introduction of experimental stops at Jolaibari and Belonia railway stations.

Tripura West MP Biplab Kumar Deb extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Railway Minister for this decision, stating that the new stoppages will prove to be a major convenience for local residents.

"Students, senior citizens, traders, and the general public will greatly benefit from this facility," Deb told ANI.

The trial stoppages are expected to enhance regional travel convenience and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the area.

Other than Tripura, to boost the railway connectivity in Mizoram and other North Eastern regions, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved a significant milestone on May 1, by completing the first-ever trial run to Sairang, Aizawl in Mizoram.

According to officials, this marks a major achievement in enhancing rail connectivity to the North-eastern state and makes Mizoram the fourth northeastern state with capital connectivity to the national railway network.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that the historic trial run was conducted in the presence of Arun Kumar Chaudhary, General Manager (Construction), NFR, and other senior railway officials.

"Their presence highlighted the importance of this achievement and the dedication of the NFR team in overcoming difficult terrain and logistical challenges. Following the successful trial run to Sairang, Chaudhary provided an in-depth briefing on the scope, progress, and strategic importance of the Bhairabi-Sairang railway project to the Governor of Mizoram, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh and Lalduhoma, Chief Minister of Mizoram. Chaudhary also stated that the project's construction work is progressing smoothly," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Other than this, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, redevelopment works are underway in 60 railway stations across the North East. Of these, 50 railway stations in Assam have been selected. (ANI)

