Sepahijala (Tripura) [India], January 8 (ANI): BSF and Tripura police, in a joint operation in Tripura's Sepahijala district, recovered and seized a total of 88 sacks of sugar and 11 sacks of onions, which had been illegally stored to smuggle them to neighbouring Bangladesh at a higher price.

"Based on the tip-off, the NC Nagar BOP (Border Out Post), BSF and police conducted a joint operation in the NC Nagar and Durgapur border areas of Boxanagar Block under the Sepahijala District of Tripura," a police official said.

As per the official, "a total of 88 sacks of sugar and 11 sacks of onions were recovered and seized. They had illegally stored it to smuggle it to neighbouring Bangladesh at a higher price."

The police are investigating the matter and those involved in this illegal act will be brought under the law in the next few days, the police said. (ANI)

