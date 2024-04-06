Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 6 (ANI): In a significant crackdown on illegal narcotics, police forces in Tripura have successfully seized a massive haul of dry Ganja, tipping the scales at 753 kg. The operation, led by officers and staff from the Sonamura Police Station alongside DIB personnel, was executed in the Sepahijala district based on actionable intelligence, Sonamura Police said.

Jayanta Kumar Dey, the Officer in Charge (OC) of Sonamura Police Station, confirmed the details of the raid and the subsequent recovery. A case has been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, signalling the seriousness of the offence and the authorities' commitment to eradicating drug trafficking networks.

The raid targeted the residence of a person identified as Ashadul Haque (35), located in Anandapur under the jurisdiction of Sonamura Police Station. Despite the suspect's absence, with Haque found to be absconding, the authorities discovered 16 plastic drums filled with the illegal substance during their search.

The market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be approximately 50 lakh rupees, marking a significant blow to the drug trafficking operations in the region. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts by Tripura police to combat the proliferation of illegal narcotics within the state.

The operation in the Sepahijala district is part of a broader initiative to clamp down on the illegal drug trade in Tripura. The state's strategic location makes it a critical point in the drug trafficking routes in the Northeast, prompting law enforcement agencies to intensify their surveillance and enforcement actions.

The successful raid not only removes a significant quantity of narcotics from potential circulation but also sends a strong message to those involved in the drug trade about the relentless pursuit of justice by the Tripura police.

The search for Ashadul Haque is on as authorities work to dismantle the networks supporting such illegal activities in the region. (ANI)

