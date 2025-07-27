Agartala, Jul 27 (PTI) Several BJP workers were injured after being attacked when they were listening to PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme in Tripura's Khowai district on Sunday, police said.

Three vehicles and 10 motorcycles belonging to the BJP members were also set on fire by the attackers, they said.

Also Read | Chandigarh Shocker: Man Attacks Woman, Her Mother With Knife for Rejecting His Marriage Proposal in Manimajra, Accused Arrested.

The incident happened in Purba Taksaiya, a remote tribal village, in the Champahower police station area, and the BJP alleged that members of the Tipra Motha, its ally, were behind the attack.

The Pradyot Debbarma-led Tipra Motha, a part of the BJP-led government in the state, denied its involvement in the incident, which triggered a political storm in the state.

Also Read | Hariyali Teej 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings in His 'Mann Ki Baat' Address.

"A group of BJP workers had gathered at a house to listen to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. Suddenly, a group of miscreants attacked them, injuring three persons. All of them were taken to a nearby health facility," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Khowai Kudiarasu told PTI.

"Preliminary investigation revealed internal rivalry led to the attack, and it had nothing to do with 'Mann Ki Baat'. An FIR was lodged, and an investigation is underway. No arrest has been made so far," he said.

The BJP's Janajati Morcha general secretary Bipin Debbarma alleged that Tipra Motha's youth wing was behind the attack.

Men armed with deadly weapons attacked the BJP workers, who were listening to PM Modi, he said.

"Our seven members were injured in the attack, and two were shifted from Khowai to the GBP Hospital in Agartala. The miscreants also damaged many vehicles and bikes," he said.

"We strongly condemned the attack on BJP members by Tipra Motha's young wing. I urge Chief Minister Manik Saha to ensure the arrest of all the attackers immediately," he said.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, a leader of Tipra Motha, denied the party's involvement in the incident.

"I don't know what the BJP has said. We do not attack leaders or workers, or supporters of our allies. There might be a conspiracy to create such a situation. In no way is the party involved in the attack," he claimed.

Leader of the opposition Jitendra Chaudhury of the CPI(M) described it as a "barbaric incident".

"This is the result of what the BJP has been doing to its political opponents over the past seven years. We demand stringent punishment against the accused persons," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)