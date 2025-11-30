Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 30 (ANI): In a significant step towards enhancing employability and creating new opportunities for the youth of Tripura, the Directorate of Skill Development has signed two major Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with IIT Delhi and Tata IIS. These partnerships aim to train a total of 1,000 candidates in cutting-edge job roles aligned with emerging industry demands, thereby boosting local employment and reducing outmigration.

The first MoU, signed with IIT Delhi, will train 500 candidates in five futuristic job roles--Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, and 5G technologies. These programmes will be implemented in collaboration with NIELIT Agartala, TIT, and other Government institutions in the State.Funding will be jointly provided through PMKVY 4.0 (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana) and the State-supported MMDUP (Mukhya Mantri Dakyatha Unnyanan Prakalpa) scheme.

Also Read | Kanathil Jameela Dies: CPI-M Leader and Koyilandy MLA Passes Away at 59; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Expresses Grief.

Shri Ashutosh Dutt Sharma, CEO of IHFC (I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics), IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub, was present during the signing and expressed interest in establishing a regional centre in Tripura in future. This proposed centre will focus on supporting startups in these new-age technology domains, empowering local innovators and generating IT-linked employment within the State.

Under the Second MoU, Tata IIS will train another 500 candidates in high-demand technical sectors such as Industrial Automation Safety Engineering, Industrial Robotic System Integration, Electric Vehicle Maintenance Technician, CNC Programming, and 3D Printing Operations. These trainings will be conducted in collaboration with the State's ITIs.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: YouTuber Sajil Cherupanakkad Claims To Be Spiritual Healer, Sexually Assaults Woman in Malappuram; Arrested.

During the MoU signing, Shri Mayank Palan, CFO of Tata IIS, highlighted that these programmes will be strictly placement-linked. He assured that trainees will be connected to Tata's vehicle manufacturing units and its wide network of industrial clients across mainland India. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance employability and open new livelihood avenues for the youth of Tripura in advanced manufacturing and automotive technologies.

The Director of Skill Development emphasised that digital skills will play a crucial role in enabling youth to secure employment within Tripura itself. By promoting IT, ITeS, and startup-oriented training, the Directorate aims to reduce the need for youth to migrate to other States in search of jobs.

During the PMKVY 4.0 meeting, Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary, Industries & Commerce, highlighted three essential components for successful skill development in Tripura: highly skilled trainers, state-of-the-art training centres, and the careful selection of motivated aspiring candidates. He noted that the Directorate is committed to strengthening training quality across all institutions. The trainings will focus more on outcomes and will be based on demand from the industries.

Hon'ble Minister of Industries & Commerce, Smt. Santana Chakma, stressed that 30 per cent of all training targets will be dedicated to women-only training centres, with a special focus on candidates from economically weaker and remote areas. She emphasised that empowering women through skill development will significantly contribute to inclusive growth in the State.

These two MoUs mark a major milestone in Tripura's journey towards building a skilled workforce, strengthening local industry, and preparing youth for high-quality employment opportunities across India and within the State. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)