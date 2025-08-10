Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 10 (ANI): Proving that determination, willpower, and dedication can lead to remarkable heights, Tarnesha Das, a student of Women's College from Salema area, has secured a place in the International Book of Records.

Tarnesha, hailing from Kachurchhara Sarkar Para in Salema, set the record by writing the name of Lord Ram 36 times on a single jackfruit seed measuring just 2 centimetres in length -- all within 2 minutes. Officials from the International Book of Records tested her skills through an online video call before awarding her the official certificate and medal.

The daughter of Piyush Kanti Das, Tarnesha, shared her joy and experience with the media from her home. This achievement is not only a matter of pride for Salema or Kamalpur subdivision but also for the entire Dhalai district and Tripura state.

This is not her first recognition -- in 2023, she etched the maps of 21 countries on 21 lentil grains, securing her name in the India Book of Records. Her consistent success proves that extraordinary feats can emerge even from the smallest of places.

Tarnesha credits her achievement to the constant support of her family, guidance from her art teacher Rajib Rudra Pal, and assistance from friends.

Reflecting on her journey, she highlighted the role of mobile phones and the internet in today's world, noting that while they have both positive and negative sides, young people should focus on using them for educational purposes rather than only for Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram. "If used wisely, mobiles can be an ideal tool for society," she said.

This extraordinary feat from a small village in Tripura once again proves that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible. (ANI)

