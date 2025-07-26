Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday announced that the state is likely to receive a new cricket ground and a training academy for cricket players, noting that cricket remains one of the most popular sports, with its popularity consistently at its peak.

"In Tripura, the Tripura Cricket Association has been working relentlessly for years to promote the sport across the state--an organisation with which I share a long-standing association," said Saha.

CM Saha said this while attending the felicitation ceremony of new life members and the annual reunion of all life members of the Tripura Cricket Association.

"In Tripura, our youth engaged in various sports have been making names at the national level and bringing medals. Nowadays, parents also encourage their children to play cricket. Our state is a small state. When Tripura youths go to national and international platforms for sports, we can see the talent. I hope the new members will provide valuable ideas to cricket players and that the association will move forward," said Saha.

He emphasised that everyone must work with transparency.

"But many people try to target the Tripura Cricket Association. If we can move cricket forward with transparency, the present association must work in a transparent manner. I am keeping an eye on the association and on cricket indirectly, so that there are no problems within the association. Wherever there is money-related work, some people will try to intervene. This is a movement where corruption will not be tolerated," he said.

"I have also given approval for a land to the Tripura Cricket Association to develop a cricket ground in Sabroom. In Kamalpur, the work is almost complete. There will be problems, but we must work to solve them. We are also ensuring proper training for cricketers, and a cricket academy may be set up. All necessary help will be provided from the government side," he added. (ANI)

