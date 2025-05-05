Agartala, May 5 (PTI) The Tripura Tribal Welfare department will introduce biometric attendance system in all government-run tribal hostels to closely monitor the presence of students, an official said on Monday.

The Tribal Welfare department runs 164 tribal hostels, while 43 hostels are functioning under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The state government spends Rs 80 crore annually for running these hostels.

"Tribal Welfare minister Bikash Debbarma held a review meeting recently to check the functioning of tribal hostels. In the meeting, a number of decisions were taken to streamline the system to provide better facilities to the students," Tribal Welfare department Director Subhasish Das told PTI.

He said the biometric attendance will be introduced in all hostels which function under the direct control of the department.

"The boarders need to use biometric attendance system twice a day - morning and evening. This will not only help the department to maintain transparency in attendance but also check the alleged malpractice in running the hostels," Das said.

The biometric system will be introduced in TTAADC and NGO-run hostels in the second phase, he said, adding initiatives have been taken to develop a dedicated software for this purpose.

Das said the department which spends Rs 80 per day per student on food, has proposed the government to increase the food money to Rs 120 in view of the price rise.

Out of 164 hostels, smart class facilities will be introduced in 100 hostels in the first phase so that the students residing in the hostels can get online classes to be controlled from a centralised mechanism in Agartala, he said.

The department will provide digital library facility with 5G Internet connection to all hostels so that students could get the best possible facilities in their hostel, he said, adding solar lighting system will also be provided to hostels.

Das said steps are being initiated to introduce clean and green awards to hostels at subdivision, district and state level for maintaining cleanliness and greenery.

He said the department has already proposed to the government to appoint superintendent for all the hostels to manage them efficiently.

