Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 3 (ANI): A two-day Panchayati Raj Capacity-Building Programme was held at the State Panchayat Resource Centre (SPRC) in Agartala, beginning September 1, with the objective of strengthening the knowledge, skills and leadership of elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

The programme was jointly organised by the Rural Development (Panchayat) Department, Government of Tripura, and the Bharat Initiative Foundation, with the aim of empowering grassroots governance and promoting sustainable rural development.

Also Read | Who Is Navya Malik Aka 'Drugs Queen'? All About the Interior Designer Who Was Arrested by Raipur Police for Supplying Narcotics.

The inaugural session was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, while the valedictory ceremony on September 2 was addressed by Governor N Indrasena Reddy.

Speaking to ANI, Governor Tripura, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu said, "Training for the elected representatives in the villages is important. Such trainings are held for all elected representatives, including MLAs and MPs... A two-day program was held to train the elected representatives of villages to educate them about their powers and responsibilities..."

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, September 3, 2025: TCS, Adani Power, Yes Bank and Waaree Energies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

During the two days, participants engaged in technical sessions, interactive discussions, and experience-sharing exercises, focusing on themes such as strengthening Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) for rural economic stability.

Preparing Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) with transparent budgeting. Youth engagement for sustainable rural livelihoods. Preserving local culture and traditions to reinforce community identity. Addressing climate change through sustainable initiatives. Promoting technology-driven monitoring for transparent administration

The programme is expected to equip PRI representatives with modern administrative tools, promote participatory planning, and ensure faster and more transparent implementation of welfare schemes.

Speaking to ANI, Shankhadeep Choudhury, CEO of Bharat Initiative, said Tripura's initiative stands out due to its integrated approach, which combines economy, society, culture, environment, and governance within a single comprehensive framework. This holistic vision is likely to make the programme a milestone in the state's journey toward inclusive and sustainable rural development. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)