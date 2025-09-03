Raipur, September 3: Interior designer-turned-alleged drug supplier Navya Malik, popularly known as the "Drugs Queen" of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has been arrested by the police for her suspected involvement in a high-profile narcotics syndicate. Once known for her work in designing luxury homes, she allegedly built connections with influential businessmen and high-profile circles, eventually becoming a key figure in a suspected drug syndicate. Police have taken her on remand till September 4 and are probing her links with liquor traders, lavish parties, and suspicious foreign trips.

The possibility of a drug test is also being explored as investigators suspect she is hiding crucial details. Reports suggest that Navya, often referred to as the "Drugs Queen," maintained ties with liquor businessman Anwar Dhebar’s son and frequently travelled abroad to countries including Dubai, Singapore, Turkey, and the Maldives. With this arrest, many are looking to know more about Navya Malik. So let’s know who this "Drugs Queen" is. Surendra Dubey Dies: Noted Hindi Humourist and Satirist Passes Away in Raipur at 72.

Who Is Navya Malik, Aka ‘Drugs Queen’?

30-year-old Navya Malik, popularly dubbed the "Drugs Queen" of Raipur, is an interior designer whose glamorous lifestyle and high-profile connections masked her alleged involvement in a narcotics syndicate. Police say she gained access to influential businessmen and social elites through her interior design projects, using those links to enter luxury party circuits where drug supply networks thrived. Despite being a resident of Raipur, Navya spent most of her time between Mumbai and Delhi, frequently travelling abroad to destinations like Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, the Maldives, and Turkey. Raipur: Man Punches Woman Twice in Public After Scooty-Bike Collision, Assault Video Goes Viral.

Her arrest has revealed close ties with prominent liquor businessman Anwar Dhebar’s son, Shoaib, with whom she reportedly partied after working on his home’s interiors. Alongside her, police detained her associate Ayan Parvez, who is accused of jointly smuggling drugs and alcohol. Authorities seized objectionable videos from Ayan’s phone, including some allegedly of Navya, raising suspicions that she may have been blackmailed into deeper involvement in the narcotics network.

Police are also probing large financial transactions between Navya and Ayan, which they believe could lead to more influential names surfacing in the case. Navya’s role appears far wider than local supply chains, as investigators have traced connections to women arrested earlier in Durg, Bhilai, and Raipur, along with links to syndicates operating from Punjab, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Known as the "darling of the syndicate" in party circles, she allegedly played a crucial role in sustaining the supply of narcotics to high-profile events.

