Mumbai, September 3: Stocks of several companies will be in focus on Wednesday, September 3, including Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Power, and DCM Shriram, to name a few. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Wednesday's trading session. As traders and market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of stocks during today's trading session, we bring you a list of shares which are likely to be in the spotlight on Wednesday, September 3.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Adani Power Ltd, Waaree Energies, DCM Shriram, Yes Bank, PNC Infratech, Indus Towers and DCX Systems are most likely to be in focus today. Of these, shares of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (NSE: TCS), Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER), Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER) and DCM Shriram Limited (NSE: DCMSHRIRAM) all saw mixed results at the end of Tuesday's (September 2) trading session. Indian Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open Higher on Strong Economic Indicators Despite Tariff Concerns.

Stocks of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (NSE: TCS) and Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER) closed in red and fell by INR 0.60 and INR 3.50, respectively. On the other hand, shares of Adani Power Limited (NSE: ADANIPOWER) and DCM Shriram Limited (NSE: DCMSHRIRAM) closed the last trading session of September 2 in green and saw a growth of INR 0.10 and INR 14.20, respectively. Similarly, stocks of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK), PNC Infratech Limited (NSE: PNCINFRA), and DCX Systems Limited (NSE: DCXINDIA) all ended Tuesday's trading session on a positive note. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

Notably, stocks of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK), PNC Infratech Limited (NSE: PNCINFRA), and DCX Systems Limited (NSE: DCXINDIA) closed in green with growth of INR 0.03, INR 0.90 and INR 2.10 each. However, shares of Indus Towers Limited (NSE: INDUSTOWER) ended the last trading session of September 2 in the red and fell by INR 10. Although several stocks will be among the list of shares to watch out for today, people are advised to consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions with regard to stocks.

