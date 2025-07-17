Agartala, Jul 17 (PTI) In a novel programme, officials of Tripura's Unakoti district have started adopting a gram panchayat or a village committee to ensure all benefits of state and central schemes reach the villagers, the DM said.

Under the programme, each government official will listen to the problems or suggestions of villagers and take remedial steps, he said.

The district has 92 gram panchayats and village committees, an official said.

No extra remuneration will be given to the officials to cater to their respective gram panchayats and village committees, as it is a voluntary service.

“After considering all aspects, we start a programme to bridge the gap between the district and the gram panchayats and village committees. Each government official will adopt one gram panchayat or village committee to look into the needs of villagers”, Unakoti District Magistrate (DM) Tamal Majumder told PTI over the telephone.

These officials will visit the gram panchayat or village after office hours and take note of the problems or suggestions of rural people, the DM said.

Majumder said an online mechanism will be developed involving all the departments so that the district administration could know the ground reality with a single click.

“The programme will ensure an emotional bonding between the district administration and the villages. We endeavour to know the aspirations of the people living far away from the district headquarters. This will ensure that villagers get all the government benefits," he said.

According to Majumder, there will be a review meeting of the programme once every three months to get feedback.

"The district administration has already started getting inputs from villages when our officials visited a few gram panchayats. During such a visit, an official found that there are eight villages which don't have proper roads”, the DM said.

“We will try our level best to ensure the villagers get all the government benefits, ranging from PMAY, drinking water, to education and healthcare. Special attention will be given to women and children for their overall development," he said.

