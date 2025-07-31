Agartala, Jul 31 (PTI) The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (TPYC) on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the home portfolio, for allegedly failing to curb escalating drug abuse in the state.

Addressing a press conference, TPYC president Nilkamal Saha said the worsening situation has even been acknowledged by senior state leaders.

"Speaker Biswabandu Sen himself confessed that police have failed to check drug abuse in his home constituency Dharmanagar. Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Paul was also heard saying a section of party workers are involved in drug trade", Saha claimed at a press conference.

Saha also alleged that the CM had admitted to knowing those involved in the illicit trade, yet no concrete action has been taken.

"If the CM knows who are involved in drug trade, why there has been no arrest yet? Thousands of boys and girls get involved in drug abuse and many of them joined the drug syndicate after having failed to get employment", he said.

Referring to the CM's previous commitment to make Tripura a drug-free state, the Youth Congress leader claimed that the campaign has "collapsed," with more people getting drawn into both consumption and trafficking of drugs.

"We want our home minister to quit owning responsibility to contain the drug menace which is destroying the young generation", he said.

TPYC announced plans to hold a youth mobilisation programme on August 5 in Agartala, where they will unveil a roadmap to combat drug abuse in the state.

