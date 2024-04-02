Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) A truck heading from Nashik to Mumbai caught fire after hitting a parapet wall in the Kasara Ghat section in Maharashtra's Thane district shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 12.45 am, an official said, adding the truck was completely destroyed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman, Son Arrested for Murder of 28-Year-Old Priest of Rameshwar Teerth Temple in Sitapur.

The truck first hit the parapet wall on the ghat and was dangling off the structure. Its driver and cleaner immediately jumped out to safety, the official from Kasara police station said.

The vehicle later caught fire, he said.

Also Read | Road Accident in Madhya Pradesh: Bus Carrying Devotees to Mehandipur Balaji Temple Overturns in Morena, 40 Passengers Injured (Watch Videos).

After being alerted, the highway patrolling team and fire personnel rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused after about half-an-hour, he said.

It was not yet known what the truck was carrying.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)