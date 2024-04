Sitapur, April 2: A woman and her son were arrested for the murder of a 28-year-old priest of Rameshwar Teerth temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, said officials. The woman was identified as Ganga Devi and her son as Sonu. Both were arrested on Monday. The bloodstained body of the priest, Himanshu Mishra was found on the temple premises on March 28. Saharanpur Shocker: Man Runs Tractor Over Brother on Land Dispute in Uttar Pradesh, Terrifying Video Surfaces

The arrested accused told the police that the priest had tried to coerce her into a sexual relationship with him, assuring her to solve all her problems. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman Raped by 22-Year-Old Relative in Kanpur; Accused Arrested

When he tried to force himself on her, the woman retaliated. SHO, Misrikh, Satyendra Vikram Singh, said that the deceased priest used to entice women into sexual relationships under the guise of resolving their personal tribulations. He claimed himself to be a ‘tantrik’. More details were awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).